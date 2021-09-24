All 44 days we went only forward - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 24 September 2021 12:46 (UTC+04:00)
All 44 days we went only forward - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Trend:

All 44 days we went only forward, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the chief editor of the authoritative Russian National Defense magazine, a well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports.

Will be updated
All news