Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 14 October 2021 00:10 (UTC+04:00)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020.

Trend presents the interview.

-Hello and welcome to the France 24 interview. Today brought you from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. I am in the presence of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. President Aliyev, thank you very much for accepting to answer our questions. Of course, I will be asking you about the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Since the ceasefire which was supposed to be a humanitarian truce was signed, there has been continuing violence, continuing acts of war. I’m asking you today, is that ceasefire officially now dead, over and null and void.

-It depends on the behavior of Armenia. Because we are always committed to our responsibility and the decision to announce the ceasefire on humanitarian grounds as you know came from Russia and we supported it. Because I think it was a right decision in order to exchange the bodies of the dead soldiers and also hostages. Also to continue the activity on the negotiation table. Because the declaration which was announced in Moscow actually provided that negotiations will be based on the basic principles. That was always our position. Armenian side always tried to disrupt the process and was trying to introduce new approaches on negotiation table, which we rejected by us, and by the Minsk Group co-chairs. The most important part of the declaration along with other issues was that the format of negotiations will be unchanged. And that’s very important because for broad international audience maybe it’s not very clear what it means. I will probably give some more information about that. Because for the last two years after the new government in Armenia came to power, one of their activity was to bring the so-called "authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh" to the negotiation table and thus, to change the format. Because for more than 20 years, negotiations are being held between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the Minsk Group process. So, the attempts to bring the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh authorities" was an attempt to change the format. So, when both sides commit that the format is unchanged that means that everything just is within the framework of what has been agreed before. We were observing the ceasefire. But as you know Armenia brutally violated it and not only in Ganja. Attack on civilians in Ganja was reflection of their aggressive policy. And also, they everyday violate ceasefire. I was informed this morning that since 7 o’clock to 9 o’clock in the morning they more than 150 times shelled the city of Tartar and Aghdam. And unfortunately, we have one victim today among civilians in Tartar.

-But Azerbaijan has also continued to fire has it not? The world has been seeing pictures of civilians under shelling in Stepanakert inside Nagorno-Karabakh.

-First, since the ceasefire was announced all the shelling from Azerbaijani side was stopped, second we never deliberately attack civilians in any city or village on the occupied territories. Our targets were only military installations. Our military targets have been identified very carefully. Therefore, we only hit those targets which was a threat to the life of our people and our soldiers. But unfortunately, Armenians are using the tactics to install military equipment in the areas of the cities where people live. So, we had to protect ourselves. But since the ceasefire was established we were committed to that but Armenia violated it, so we had to respond.

-So you are saying that there have been no strikes by Azerbaijan since the ceasefire was announced. Even on military targets?

-No, on military targets there have been strikes, we do not deny it. But that’s natural, because we have to defend ourselves. Ceasefire cannot be achieved unilaterally. Otherwise, Armenia will get advantage and will achieve its goal and actually what they are trying to do. They are trying to regain back the territories which have been liberated. Particularly, they try to regain back the city of Hadrut, but they failed. My advice to them and I already publicly addressed Armenian leadership and also Armenian people, that they should stop trying to regain what has been liberated back. That will only cause new victims and will lead to bloodshed.

-What about the pictures of bombings on churches inside Nagorno-Karabakh there is not military targets, surely.

-Yes, you are right. We are investigating that issue, I’d like to say that Azerbaijan is a country with a very high level of religious tolerance, which was reflected by all the major international organizations, including United Nations. During the visit of His Holiness head of the Vatican, Pope Francis to Baku, he publicly declared that the level of intercultural dialogue, interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan is very high. You have probably seen the Armenian church in the center of Baku, which was restored by us. And we protected it as the heritage of Armenian people. In that church we keep more than 5,000 ancient books in Armenian language. But what Armenia has done to our mosques? What have they done to the mosques of Aghdam, mosque of Fuzuli, mosque of Shusha? They not only almost destroyed them, but they keep animals there. They keep pigs there, thus insulting the feelings of all the Muslims not only us. I am not saying that we did it in revenge, no. We need to investigate this issue, we are not sure about what happened. We have doubts that could have been done by Armenians in order to blame us. If it was done, if it was done by Azerbaijani military units, that was a mistake and we don’t have any historical or religious targets among those targets which we have.

-I want to ask you about the diplomatic process now. Mediation has been ongoing with the OSCE Minsk group, the co-chairs at the moment France, US and Russia. Do you think that structure, should remain that France should remain a co-chair in those negotiations?

-We are receiving the some contradictory statements and messages from the very beginning of the outbreak. But I think that due to our mutual diplomatic efforts we managed to keep the situation under control. As you know, I received several phone calls from president Macron. And our last conversation was very positive. We committed to our efforts to find a political solution to the conflict. I was informed that France as a co-chair will remain neutral, because that’s the mandate for a co-chair. This morning I was informed that the French foreign minister issued a statement that due to the fact that France is a co-chair of the Minsk Group it must be neutral. We fully support this position and our position always was that all the co-chairs must be neutral. They should not take sides, because it’s contradicting their mandate. In a national capacity, every country has allies friends, with some countries more active relations, with some countries less active relations. This is normal and no one is objecting that. But if some countries have a mandate to be a mediator, of course, both sides, I am sure, Armenia and Azerbaijan expects neutrality, and we see this neutrality now. Therefore, I think the issue which you are referring to now is over. So, we have closed that page.

-In previous interviews you’ve called for an apology from Emmanuel Macron, after his remarks saying that 300 fighters from Syria have been brought to fight for your side. When you last spoke to him, did you speak about this issue-him accusing mercenaries are fighting for your side?

-Yes, of course. Yes, we spoke about that and I was still waiting for evidence. No evidence was presented to me. No evidence was presented to our other officials. I asked the French president to give evidence and to organize contacts between the heads of corresponding state units in order to talk, in order to exchange this information and this contact happened. And I can tell you that no evidence was presented to us. Therefore, if there is no evidence, I think these rumors should also be left back in the history. We don’t have mercenaries. This is our official statement. Since the outbreak, already more than two weeks passed, not a single country presented us a single evidence of that. Moreover, we don’t need that. We have an army of more than 100 thousand fighters. And what we are doing now on the ground demonstrate that our army is capable to liberate its lands itself.

-France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that there is Turkish military involvement which risks internationalization of this conflict. Is he wrong about that?

-Yes, he is wrong about that. Turkish military involvement is another fake news. There is no military involvement of Turkey. We are using Turkish military equipment. This is true. But we are using military equipment of Russia, military equipment of Israel, military equipment of other countries. And we buy this military equipment unlike Armenia which gets it free of charge. Turkey is in no way other than political, is present in the process. There are no Turkish forces, Turkish F-16s are here but they are left here after the joint military training. By the way, last year we had ten joint military trainings with Turkey, including air force. This year due to pandemic, we had only two and it happened that just after the military training this outbreak happened. So we decided to keep F-16 on the ground and they are on the ground. They are not on the air.

-How many Turkish drones are you deploying?

-We have enough in order to achieve our targets. I think that you can understand me that this is the information which I prefer not to disclose.

-But are they making the difference in this conflict?

-Of course, they are very modern, sophisticated weapons and I can tell you, only by the drones which we acquired from Turkey, we destroyed Armenian military equipment worth 1 billion dollars. Only by the drones and of course, we are using other drones as you know from other sources. We are using artillery, we are using broad range of military equipment. But only the drones made the damage to Armenia worth 1 billion dollars. That’s a serious damage for them. I wonder, where did they get so much money to buy all this equipment. Probably, they got them free of charge.

-I am afraid we will have to leave it there. So many more questions of course we could ask you, but thank you very much, President Ilham Aliyev for answering our questions today. And thank you at home for watching. Do stay tuned to France-24 for more international news coming right up.

-Thank you.

-Thank you very much. It was very interesting to talk to you.

Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
President Sadyr Zhaparov signs decree on resignation of Cabinet
President Sadyr Zhaparov signs decree on resignation of Cabinet
Indian external affairs minister to visit Kyrgyzstan
Indian external affairs minister to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to dev't of co-op between Turkic countries - ministry
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to dev't of co-op between Turkic countries - ministry
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
France to extend COVID-19 state of emergency Europe 01:04
US emerges as biggest Bitcoin miner after China crypto crackdown Finance 00:38
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 14, 2020 Politics 00:01
S. Korea, Indonesia sign MOU on offshore plant service industry cooperation Economy 13 October 23:53
Turkey confirms 31,248 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 13 October 23:11
Israel, Sudan agree to enhance cooperation Israel 13 October 22:36
FM Zalkaliani calls US Defense Secretary's upcoming visit 'historic' Georgia 13 October 22:00
IEA urges more investment in clean energy Economy 13 October 21:41
S Korea's effective measure to free Iran's frozen fund - Iran deputy FM Finance 13 October 21:39
Cloud services take incredible leap in Azerbaijan - ONYX Economy 13 October 21:13
Azerbaijan denies information about return of Iranian drivers to their country Politics 13 October 21:04
Turkmenistan's export to Russia multiplies over several years Turkmenistan 13 October 21:00
Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office reveals identity of missing serviceman whose remains found in Hadrut Politics 13 October 20:23
Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organizes webinar on pharmaceutical products (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13 October 20:08
Businessmen from Russia's Udmurtia Republic to visit Azerbaijan Economy 13 October 20:02
Remains of missing Azerbaijani servicemen found in liberated Hadrut Azerbaijan 13 October 19:28
Georgian cargo turnover increases Georgia 13 October 18:34
Azerbaijani construction company opens tender to buy design estimates for overhauls Azerbaijan 13 October 18:34
Turkish president to pay one-day visit to Azerbaijan Politics 13 October 18:29
Iran sees increase in value of exports from Ardabil Province Business 13 October 18:28
Azerbaijan’s Interior ministry reveals details of severe road accident with passenger bus in Baku Society 13 October 18:28
EBRD to provide loan to Uzbek fiberglass producer Business 13 October 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 October 18:26
Turkmenistan and WIPO ink new deal on provision of services Turkmenistan 13 October 18:26
Azerbaijan holds presentation of website on Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Politics 13 October 17:58
IMF expects economic growth in Georgia Georgia 13 October 17:49
Azerbaijan confirms 1,265 more COVID-19 cases, 868 recoveries Society 13 October 17:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 13 October 17:48
Saudi aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion Arab World 13 October 17:46
India committed to mainstream biodiversity consideration across all sectors: Environment Minister Other News 13 October 17:41
Iran’s TPO unveils amount of funds allocated to support non-oil exports Business 13 October 17:40
ADB to prioritize Uzbekistan’s transformation to market-based economy through reforms (Exclusive) Business 13 October 17:39
Good vaccination rate helpful for Indian economy, says IMF's Gita Gopinath Other News 13 October 17:38
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's Turkish, Georgian affiliates share financial data for 1H2021 Finance 13 October 17:31
TAP launches public consultation on Network Code Oil&Gas 13 October 17:30
Indian Cabinet approves phase-2 of Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation Other News 13 October 17:28
Azerbaijan's draft law on media nearing completion - Media Development Agency Society 13 October 17:26
Commander of Land Forces of Azerbaijani Army leaves for Istanbul Politics 13 October 17:24
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly boosts immunity - Azerbaijan's chief infectologist Society 13 October 17:23
Kazakhstan almost twofold increase petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 13 October 17:22
Russia delivers new batch metro cars to Uzbekistan Transport 13 October 17:21
Georgia shows good dynamics in foreign trade data - minister Georgia 13 October 17:14
Azerbaijan's MoD comments on sounds of explosions heard in Ganja Politics 13 October 17:13
Bank of Georgia and USAID support Georgian business Georgia 13 October 17:12
ARETI presents proposals for dev’t of Turkmen Caspian shelf Turkmenistan 13 October 17:11
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 13 October 17:08
Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO) Politics 13 October 16:59
French Orano continues administrative procedures to start uranium production in Kazakhstan Business 13 October 16:55
Karabakh conflict over, it's time to talk about peace - CMO chairman Politics 13 October 16:53
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at Chabahar port Transport 13 October 16:51
Iran's IRENEX reveals sales of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company Oil&Gas 13 October 16:48
European coal demand and production correlation Oil&Gas 13 October 16:47
Oracle opens Jerusalem underground data center US 13 October 16:24
German economic institutes slash 2021 growth forecast to 2.4% Europe 13 October 16:22
Turkmen chemical plant opens manufacturing of laundry soaps Turkmenistan 13 October 16:17
Iraq negotiating improvement of West Qurna-2 project conditions with Lukoil Arab World 13 October 16:16
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company implements its production plan Oil&Gas 13 October 16:16
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank looks to raise share of business loans in its portfolio Finance 13 October 15:48
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Japan Turkey 13 October 15:48
Azerbaijan allocates additional funds for road reconstruction in Baku Politics 13 October 15:47
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 15:39
Masdar company to invest in solar energy in Georgia Georgia 13 October 15:37
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights on several routes Transport 13 October 15:36
Georgian wheat imports from Russia down Georgia 13 October 15:34
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 13 Uzbekistan 13 October 15:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 13 Society 13 October 15:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 13 Uzbekistan 13 October 15:30
Passenger transport indicators up twofold in Kazakhstan Transport 13 October 15:17
US Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from well at Talimarjon field in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13 October 15:17
Iran-Oman joint trade commission to discuss pressing issues at upcoming meeting Business 13 October 15:12
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-22 liquids output Oil&Gas 13 October 15:10
Iran receives first delivery of domestic made ambulance bus Transport 13 October 15:08
AZAL and Airbus Discussing the Possibility of the Airline's Fleet Renewal Other News 13 October 14:59
Azerbaijani FM to take part in meeting of CIS FMs Council in Minsk Politics 13 October 14:54
Azerbaijan’s solar photovoltaic power capacity up by over 12% Oil&Gas 13 October 14:53
We reject all accusations about Azerbaijan bringing Israel to liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 14:47
New nepheline syenite plant to open in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 13 October 14:30
Iran preparing for unloading large volumes of basic goods in coming months Transport 13 October 14:28
India needs 5,630 GW solar capacity by 2070 for net zero emissions: study Other News 13 October 14:10
Malabar drill may expand in future: US navy chief Other News 13 October 14:05
Indian FM Sitharaman highlights significant reforms in meeting with institutional investors in US Other News 13 October 14:03
In general we are satisfied with Russian peace mediation - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 14:01
Our involvement in Afghanistan was only limited to our peacekeepers - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 13:58
European Union very actively involved and shows big interest in our transportation potential - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 13:56
Main principle in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is independence - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 13:49
The plan is to return former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 13:48
Kenya to launch tea processing plant in Iran Business 13 October 13:48
We need to look to the future, because we have discovered new gas deposits - President Aliyev Politics 13 October 13:47
Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways - US State Dept on Iran's action against Azerbaijan Politics 13 October 13:36
Iran working with China for affordable housing project Construction 13 October 13:35
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian La Repubblica newspaper (PHOTO) Politics 13 October 13:27
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 13 October 13:26
Volume of funds spent on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria disclosed Oil&Gas 13 October 13:23
Iran-Saudi Arabia talks continue with oil market in spotlight - energy expert Oil&Gas 13 October 13:19
First hydrotests begin on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 13 October 13:15
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank eyes opening branch in liberated territories Economy 13 October 13:13
Kazakhstan looks to introduce energy consumption standards Kazakhstan 13 October 13:12
Azerbaijan to partake in Russian Energy Week int'l forum in Moscow Oil&Gas 13 October 13:09
Iran’s West Oil & Gas Production Company fulfills its production plans Oil&Gas 13 October 13:08
All news