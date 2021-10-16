Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on raising social payments
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16
Trend:
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures in the field of protection of social welfare of the population on Oct.16, Trend reports.
According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit to the president the proposals for reflecting increase of social benefits, wages and salaries in the draft state budget for 2022.
