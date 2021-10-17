Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17
Trend:
The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged firing of Azerbaijan Army units in the direction of the Arazdeyen settlement does not reflect the truth and is another lie of the opposing side, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares publication in connection with anniversary of Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja
Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 17, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD