President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

The head of state laid the foundation stones for Fuzuli-Aghdam highway and a new “smart village” in Dovlatyarli village, Fuzuli district, destroyed during the occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Fuzuli International Airport. The head of state laid the foundation stone for Digital Substation Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC in the city of Fuzuli . President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed conditions created in Fuzuli Central City Park, and planted trees here. The head of state laid the foundation stone for the first residential buildings.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with members of the general public of the district.

The head of state then laid the foundation stone for Fuzuli Memorial Complex and for the city of Fuzuli.

An extensive report highlighting the visit will be presented on October 18.