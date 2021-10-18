Azerbaijan recommends revanchist forces not to go down wrong path - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan recommends to the forces, that are making revanchist calls in the post-conflict period in Armenia, not to go down the wrong path, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Qatar Foreign Minister, co-chairman of the Qatar-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

According to Bayramov, the implementation of the signed documents is inevitable.

“Only through the implementation of the signed documents we can achieve stability in the region and ensure the safety of people,” Bayramov said.