Slovakia interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Slovakia is interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok said on Oct.19 at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is an important partner of Slovakia, Korčok noted.

He also stressed that Slovakia has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat emphasized the importance of observing the principle of territorial integrity.

“There is great potential for the development of cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan,” added Korčok.