Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes Twitter post in connection with anniversary of liberation from occupation of Zangilan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20
Trend:
A publication was published on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in connection with the anniversary of the liberation of Zangilan city from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
"On October 20, 2020, under the leadership of the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the valiant Azerbaijani army raised our tricolor flag in Zangilan," said the publication.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes Twitter post in connection with anniversary of liberation from occupation of Zangilan (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation due to liberation of Zangilan on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
AccessBank eyes increasing loan portfolio mainly in segment of micro, agricultural entrepreneurs - Acting Chairman of Board (Interview)