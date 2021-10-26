First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Zangilan district with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26
Trend:
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her official Instagram has shared photos from Zangilan district with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Official welcome ceremony held for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Aghali village, Zangilan district
Opening of Fuzuli Int’l Airport to speed up investment, social dev’t of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - Israeli expert
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lay foundation for “Dost Agropark” in Zangilan (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan. First official welcome ceremony held at Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkish president's current visit to Azerbaijan is another step towards strengthening bilateral ties - administration
Azerbaijan's International Anti-Terrorism Training Center holds opening ceremony for "National Security" course (PHOTO)
Revanchist forces in Armenia engaged in anti-propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan - State Security Service