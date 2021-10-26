President Erdogan presents President Aliyev with 'Kharybulbul' image watch (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

The opening of the Fuzuli International Airport took place on October 26, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

The symbolic keys of the Fuzuli International Airport were handed over to the presidents.

The heads of states viewed conditions created at the airport.

Then the heads of states talked.

It is reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented President Ilham Aliyev with a watch with the image of 'Kharybulbul'.