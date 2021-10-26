Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen off by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.