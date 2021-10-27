Reps of Turkish National Defense University visit Azerbaijani military educational institutions (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
The delegation, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, led by the rector of the Turkish National Defense University, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, visited the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The delegation took part in a briefing on the history and activities of special military educational institutions.
Having viewed the territory, conditions in educational buildings, material and technical base and the museum of educational institutions, the Turkish delegation watched the educational process.
In conclusion, the guests were presented with gifts on behalf of the command.
