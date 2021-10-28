Turkey occupies very important place in international arena - Azerbaijani President
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
Today, politically, economically and militarily strong Turkey occupies a very important place in the international arena, Trend reports.
This is stated in a congratulatory letter sent by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Republic Day.
