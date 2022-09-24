Azerbaijani FM meets with Albanian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Within the framework of the High Level Week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Olta Jachka, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

During the meeting, the current situation and prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as regional issues were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania in various fields. The importance of political dialogue and high-level contacts between the two countries in terms of expanding bilateral cooperation was brought to attention. It was noted that cooperation in the energy sector is one of the main directions of the Azerbaijani-Albanian relations, the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor was emphasized.

Jeyhun Bayramov, informing about the provocations of the Armenian side, noted that they are a gross violation of the tripartite statements signed between the leaders and agreements concluded between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia through the mediation of the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and undermine mediation efforts.

In turn, the Albanian minister noted that her country is interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan. Satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania within the framework of international organizations, the importance of continuing consultations on international and regional issues of interest to the parties was stated.

The meeting touched upon issues related to the further strengthening of political relations between the two countries, the prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, economic, energy, investment, tourism and other areas.