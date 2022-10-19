EU needs partners like Azerbaijan – ADA university professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The EU needs partners like Azerbaijan, Director of Policy Research and Publications and Professor of Practice at ADA University Damjan Krnjević said at panel discussions on "The EU's future approach to the South Caucasus and the Eastern Partnership", Trend reports.

"The EU understands the significance to enhance its cooperation beyond the Union borders, and Azerbaijan is among the major partners in this regard," Krnjević stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan has brought negotiations with the EU into a new comprehensive agreement, which have been going on a new level since 2017.

"The EU is supposed to fulfill several obligations to Azerbaijan not only on the comprehensive agreement, but also on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the energy sector, which provides for a doubling of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe based on the relevant funding from the EU," Krnjević added.

He outlined the particular importance the EU's mediating role in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace negotiations, as well as in the border delimitation process.

"If the EU fails to implement the mentioned obligations to Azerbaijan, it will lose its influence in the entire South Caucasus," Krnjević emphasized.