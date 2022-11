BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. UK's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld noted the scale of destruction he witnessed in liberated Aghdam, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the top-level conference at ADA University.

The ambassador outlined the importance of de-mining the liberated lands for the return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"Glad that the UK is one of the first international partners who supported the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)," Auld said.