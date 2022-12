BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding Rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, pianist, composer Farhad Badalbayli with the 'Sharaf' Order, Trend reports.

He has been awarded for long-term fruitful activity in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.