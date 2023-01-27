Azerbaijan, Egypt got chance to unlock untapped potential to deepen co-op in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The number of international partners wishing to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan is increasing every year. As a result of the successful, multifaceted foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the country's importance in the international arena is growing, attracting more and more partners all over the world.

There is a great historical and cultural connection between Azerbaijan and the Arab world, and Egypt, in this regard, takes a prominent position.

The upcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on January 27-28, 2023, is set to give a boost and open a new page in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt. And through these years, the two countries have established well-developed cooperation in political, economic, trade, cultural, and other fields.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on the 27th of March 1992. The Embassy of Egypt in Baku has been operating since April 1993, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cairo has been active since January 1994.

Since then the two countries enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, such as energy, construction, pharmaceuticals, mining, and many others. So far, Egypt and Azerbaijan have signed nearly 60 cooperation agreements.

The Joint Commission on Intergovernmental Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Egypt was established on October 3, 2002. Moreover, the working group of the Azerbaijani-Egyptian inter-parliamentary relations operates in Azerbaijani Parliament.

The fifth meeting of the commission was held on February 25, 2022, in Baku. Following the result of the meeting, 4 memorandums of understanding were signed, that is, between the Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agencies of the two countries, between Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Egypt’s Trade and Industry Ministry on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Egyptian Business Council, between AZPROMO and the Association of Egyptian Businessmen; and between Baku International Sea Port CJSC and the Port of Alexandria. At the same time, an Azerbaijani-Egyptian business forum was held within the framework of the meeting.

According to the latest statistics, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt from January through December 2022 amounted to $16.1 million, of which $2.5 million accounted for Azerbaijani exports to the country, and $13.6 million – for imports.

Regular air service is maintained between the countries. At present, Air Cairo operates flights once a week from Baku to the Sharm el-Sheikh resort city of the Red Sea, and back. Just in July last year, the president of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov and the Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid held a meeting on the agenda of mutual cooperation in the field of civil aviation. The sides expressed interest in expanding air communication between the two countries and regular passenger and cargo flights between Cairo and Baku.

Moreover, Egypt has repeatedly expressed its interest in participating in the restoration process of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands. The largest Egyptian companies Al Mocawloon Al Arab and Dorra Group, specializing in construction and road infrastructure, visited Azerbaijan and expressed their interest in participating in the restoration process.

There have been some significant mutual high-level visits in the past. On November 2, 2016, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan at the time, Elmar Mammadyarov, paid an official visit to Egypt. On September 30, 2016, Mammadyarov received Mohamed Orabi, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Egyptian Parliament and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, who participated in the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

At the same time, all member states of the Arab League, which includes Egypt, are also members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), currently chaired by Azerbaijan. On October 24-26, 2019, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Sameh Shoukri, visited Azerbaijan to participate in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Thus, Azerbaijan and Egypt have built mutual trust and support within the NAM.

Solid political relations helped the states to launch cooperation in various spheres. Considering all the above, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Egypt has a great potential for future development, based on mutual support in the global arena, similar social contexts and values.

Having established strong partnerships with both European countries, and countries of the Turkic world, as well as with Arab states, Azerbaijan only continues to improve its image as a reliable, trustworthy partner. Azerbaijan has achieved significant success in the development of the business environment, thanks to the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev. Thus, the world’s largest companies want to invest huge amounts of funds in promising projects in Azerbaijan, and, of course, Egypt will not stay aside. Stability, excellent business and investment climate, as well as serious political will demonstrated by the country’s leadership, are the keys to the success of the Azerbaijani economy and the country’s successful bilateral relations with its partners.