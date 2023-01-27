Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States condemns attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

Politics Materials 27 January 2023 13:20 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States condemns attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Chairman of the Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim has condemned the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran in a tweet, Trend reports.

"I condemn the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. I express my condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the tweet said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more