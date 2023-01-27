Head of Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO condemns attack on diplomatic missions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Head of Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO Jafar Huseynzada has posted a Twitter publication in connection with the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"Today Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was attacked. One security officer was killed and one wounded. 5 attacks in the last 2 years on Azerbaijani diplomatic missions. We strongly condemn any attack on diplomatic missions and call for the implementation of the Vienna Convention by the host country," said the tweet.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving his hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.