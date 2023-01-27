Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan confirms the Kingdom's solidarity with the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and its people on this difficult day and calls for respect for the inviolability of the diplomatic mission and punishment of the perpetrators.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.