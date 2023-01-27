Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan calls Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Bakhtiyor Saidov, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has called Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in connection with the terrorist attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The Uzbek minister strongly condemned this act, expressed condolences to the family of the victim of the attack and to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, and also expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani side.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to his Uzbek counterpart and noted that the Azerbaijani side will use all possible means to bring to justice and punish those responsible for this crime and customers as soon as possible.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.