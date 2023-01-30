In 2010 Hungary made important decision - to go towards Azerbaijan, PM Orban says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. In 2010 Hungary made important decision - to go towards Azerbaijan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at an official dinner given in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Budapest, Trend reports.

"Hungary made a very important decision in 2010. We looked around the world to determine where we could find strategic partners. We were looking for a strong friendship, not just financial interests. Because NATO, the European Union – these are wonderful things. But they have already lost their beauty. We said in 2010 that we could not rely on ourselves alone. We made this decision to go towards Azerbaijan. My friendship with President Aliyev and the First Lady coincides with that time, and I sincerely want to greet the First Lady too.

According to Hungarian historians, during our long journey from the eastern side of the European mountains, we spent some time in the territory of contemporary Azerbaijan. That is why we are grateful to President Aliyev for supporting Hungary's accession to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member. Because there is a cultural proximity between our two countries. It is not so obvious because we became Christians at a certain time, but Azerbaijan was able to preserve its Muslim identity," PM Orban said.