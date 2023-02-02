Azerbaijan retook lands that belonged to it in the first place – Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan retook the lands that belonged to it in the first place, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

He noted that the history of the Karabakh war dates back decades, thus adding that for many years Armenia held Azerbaijani lands under occupation.

"Russia offered numerous options that the previous Armenian leadership didn't take too well, wishing to keep Azerbaijan's territories under occupation," Lavrov stressed.

The Karabakh conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. The trilateral statement was signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenia, and Russian leaders.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.