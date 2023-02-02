We always support territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries - President of Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. We have always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, said President of Romania Klaus Iohannis as he made a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Romania is a sincere and true friend of Azerbaijan. Romania's position has always been clear. We have always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries.

One of the last issues we discussed with Mr. Aliyev was Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Black Sea region. We emphasized the importance of solidarity in such a complex situation and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's position on these issues.

Regional cooperation, diversification of sources and routes are based on the basic principle of projects like the Southern Gas Corridor," President Klaus Iohannis added.