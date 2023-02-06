Turkish president to coordinate post-quake related matters personally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Türkiye’s Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in order to coordinate the work carried out in connection with the earthquake, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.