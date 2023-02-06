BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Turkish Embassy thanks Azerbaijan for support, Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan says on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The first plane from fraternal Azerbaijan with a search and rescue group, equipment and search dogs took off today at 12:45, the second plane - at 16:25, and the third plane took off just recently. The fourth plane is scheduled to take off tomorrow morning, with doctors on board. Thank you for your support and solidarity," the publication says.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.