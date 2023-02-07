Azerbaijani citizens honor memory of victims of earthquake in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijani citizens have been coming to the Turkish Embassy in Baku since this morning, Trend reports.

Residents of the capital bring flowers to the embassy, in memory of those killed in the earthquake in Türkiye.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,419 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.