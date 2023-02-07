Evacuation process of Azerbaijani citizens from quake-hit Türkiye begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye appealed to the Azerbaijanis in the earthquake zone, Trend reports via the social media of the embassy.

It was noted that, for the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from the earthquake zone, special buses have been allocated, which will arrive at the destinations mentioned below at 15:00 (GMT+3) on February 7.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,419 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.