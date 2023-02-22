Looking forward to UK companies taking active part in recovery of Azerbaijan's liberated lands – ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Looking forward to UK companies taking an active part in the recovery of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld tweeted, Trend reports.

“Pleased to see the growing role of UK brands in Azerbaijan. Today we met with British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty and representatives of the UK JCB machines company, which recently arrived in Azerbaijan. Hopefully, the UK companies will also take an active part in the restoration of the Azerbaijani liberated territories," the ambassador wrote.

The UK has always been pleased to be one of the first international partners for the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in their tireless de-mining efforts and continues to do so.

Meanwhile, Minister Docherty, undertakes an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan on 22-23 February, to emphasize the UK’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries. During the visit, Docherty will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Customs Committee, and participate in discussions on international road transport between the UK and Azerbaijan with the Ministry of Transport.