Azerbaijan must be supported in its environmental case against Armenia - Israeli ex-minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. We must support Azerbaijan in its righteous cause in filing an arbitration case against Armenia under the Energy Charter Treaty, Ayoob Kara, an Israeli politician, former minister of communications, said, Trend reports, citing an article in The Jewish Press, American weekly newspaper based in Brooklyn, New York.

"As international law clearly demonstrates, Armenia breached multiple provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty as well as other principles of international law by denying Azerbaijan access to its energy resources in Karabakh and the seven Azerbaijani districts, exploiting Azerbaijan’s energy resources for its own benefits and depriving Azerbaijan of the right to develop its energy resources during its thirty-year occupation, which occurred in violation of four UN Security Council resolutions," the minister said.

He noted that the main reason for the peace protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road is that Azerbaijani resources are being extracted in an ecologically unsound manner and essentially sold to individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"About a year ago, I was in Karabakh and personally witnessed the grave destruction that the Armenians caused to the environment in Karabakh. We essentially saw rivers with no fish, uprooted trees, burnt agricultural fields and other vast destruction of the nature in Karabakh. The destruction was so horrific that it was worse than what I witnessed in Southern Lebanon," he said.

Kara added that Israelis must stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan as the country pursue an arbitration case against Armenia.