Azerbaijan, Armenia should together set terms of peace agreement – US official

Politics Materials 8 March 2023 14:44 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan and Armenia should themselves set the terms of the peace agreement, Louis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, said in an interview with the Armenian media, Trend reports.

According to him, long-term, sustainable, and balanced peace needs come from the parties.

"The US is not going to impose its wording in the peace treaty, we're trying to promote the peace process. The countries should develop and adopt them together," he said.

Meanwhile, Louis Bono paid a visit to Baku on March 6, following which he left for Armenia.

On January 5, 2023, the US State Department announced the resignation of Ambassador Philip Reeker from his role as the senior advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.

