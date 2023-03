BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The opening ceremony of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union took place in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on 11 March, Trend reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attended the ceremony.

Gafarova is to deliver an address at the Assembly.