Baku hosts event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is hosting an event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage", Trend reports.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.

Albanian President Bajram Begay will speak at the event.