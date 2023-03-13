Azerbaijani PM meets Albanian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with President of the Republic of Albania Bayram Begay, who is paying a visit to the country, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the X Global Baku Forum, as well as highly commended the Albanian leader’s participation in a special session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Meanwhile, the officials noted the historical significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Albania last November in terms of the development of relations between the two countries.

The parties also praised the successful development of Azerbaijan-Albania cooperation in many areas, as well as exchanged opinions on the prospects of collaboration in trade, economy, investment, energy, agriculture, humanitarian and other fields.