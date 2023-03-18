OIC FM Council urges int'l community to recognize Khojaly genocide (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its 49th session held in Nouakchott, on March 16-17, has adopted a resolution calling on the international community to recognize the Khojaly genocide as a crime against humanity and a war crime, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the resolution on "Solidarity with the victims of the 1992 Khojaly massacre" condemned the mass killings committed against Azerbaijani civilians in Khojaly on February 26, 1992, also expressing support for the “Justice for Khojaly” campaign.

The council also adopted resolutions on “Eliminating the consequences of the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against Azerbaijan”, “Support for economic and social development activities in the Republic of Azerbaijan’s liberated areas from the occupation” and “Destruction and desecration of historical and cultural monuments and traces of the Islamic religion in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a result of the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

These resolutions strongly condemned the policy of occupation and aggression committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, and express support to the government and people of Azerbaijan in eliminating severe consequences of the occupation, as well as the restoration and reconstruction work.

During the Karabakh war, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The Khojaly genocide became one of the most terrible and tragic pages of Azerbaijani history.

To date, the Khojaly genocide has been recognized by such foreign organizations as the National Assembly of Djibouti, the Congress of Guatemala, the National Congress of Honduras, Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate of Pakistan, the Parliament of Paraguay, the Congress of Peru, and Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkish National Assembly.