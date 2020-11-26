Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of 36th European Championship in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Narmin Bayramova and Alina Gezalova reached the finals of the 36th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports.

The championships are being held in the capital of Ukraine on November 26-29, 2020. Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by 11 athletes.

The gymnasts in the "juniors" category performed in the individual program within the competition on November 26. The gymnasts performed the exercises with a rope and a ball.

As a result of the competition, Gezalova scoring 21.200 points reached the finals in the exercises with a ball. Bayramova reached the finals in the exercises with a rope scoring 19.150 points.

While performing the exercise with a ball gymnast Leili Aghazade scored 18.900 points while 19.050 points in the exercise with a rope.

The gymnasts will perform the exercises with clubs and ribbons on November 27.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova in the "juniors" category.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova are performing in the individual program while a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina in the group exercises in “seniors” category.

The athletes from 23 countries are taking part in the 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.