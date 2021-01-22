Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 280 new COVID-19 cases, 632 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 228,526 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 219,019 of them have recovered, and 3,064 people have died. Currently, 6,443 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,144 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,347,951 tests have been conducted so far.