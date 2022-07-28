NEQSOL Holding receives ISO Risk Management System Certification

NEQSOL Holding has obtained a declaration of conformity on ISO 31000:2018 Risk Management Certificate audited by LRQA, a part of UK-based Lloyd’s Register Group Limited and a trusted provider of the ISO certification. International certificate verifies that the established system is built correctly and creates a stimulus to continuous improvement and sustainable development of experience.

“NEQSOL Holding acknowledges risk management as one of the pillars of strong corporate governance by establishing the Risk Management System based on ISO standard and best practices,” said Imran Ahmadzada, Chief Financial Officer at NEQSOL Holding.

“Risk management serves to support the Holding’s business sustainability and risk evaluated decision-making approach. The successfully completed audit included revision of the risk management process, documentation, models, and reports, as well as interviews with managers to assess the level of risk culture across the Holding’s companies”, said Samir Karimov, Head of Risk Management at NEQSOL Holding.

Companies within NEQSOL Holding, such as Nobel Energy, Bakcell, Azerconnect, Vodafone Ukraine, and Norm have successfully adopted the Holding’s Risk Management Policy and Guidelines.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in eight countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.