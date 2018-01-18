EBRD invests €1.6B in Turkey

18 January 2018 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested in a record 51 projects in Turkey last year.

President of the EBRD Suma Chakrabarti announced the Bank’s results during a visit to Turkey.

In 2017 the EBRD invested €1.6 billion and since the Bank started operations in Turkey in 2009, it has invested €10 billion across various sectors of the Turkish economy.

Turkey is now the EBRD’s largest country of operations by annual investment volume and by our portfolio of investments of over €7 billion. Nearly all investments (97 per cent) support private companies. The EBRD has offices in Istanbul and Ankara, and invests across the whole of Turkey, either directly or in partnership with Turkish banks.

“Turkey is a country with an extremely strong basis and culture of entrepreneurship and a thriving private sector. We are here to strengthen these foundations of the country’s economy and we will continue to put an emphasis on green investments, innovation, capital markets and training and employment to women, youth and those in remote areas," he said.

A strong level of investment is set to continue in 2018 under the leadership of the new EBRD Managing Director for Turkey, Arvid Tuerkner. As of this year, Turkey will not only be a shareholder and destination of EBRD finance but also a donor to EBRD-led projects, with the creation of the EBRD-Turkey donor fund. That is the Turkish government will co-finance socially important projects which will be executed according to EBRD standards and requirements.

In Turkey, the EBRD’s priorities, as defined by the country strategy adopted at the end of 2015, are sustainable energy; private sector competitiveness; infrastructure; regional, youth and gender inclusion; and local capital markets. The EBRD made notable investments in all of these areas in 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
FM: Turkey, Russia must coordinate actions if military operation starts in Syria
Turkey 14:18
Turkey to prevent terrorist threat at its southern borders - PM
Turkey 13:32
“Tragedy of January 20 is day of sorrow for Turkey as well”
Politics 12:55
Turkey announces launch date of logistics center in Kars province
Economy news 12:45
Turkey’s Trabzon airport closed for flights
Turkey 11:57
Turkey eyes to increase air passenger traffic
Economy news 11:29
Qatar to invest in Turkey’s automotive industry
Economy news 10:43
Over 10 mln foreign tourists visit Antalya in 2017
Turkey 10:04
Middle East's big banking group to open branch in Turkey
Economy news 17 January 21:29
Russian, Turkish FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkey 17 January 17:29
Turkish MP to address parliament in connection with January 20 tragedy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 16:48
Trainer plane crashes in Turkey: 3 killed
Turkey 17 January 16:13
Turkey to build new solar power plant
Oil&Gas 17 January 16:11
Turkey eyes to increase trade turnover with Qatar
Economy news 17 January 15:36
Turkish Stream operators starts building receiving terminal on Turkey’s coast
Oil&Gas 17 January 15:35
Turkish Armed Forces shell Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 17 January 11:43
Sea trips canceled in Istanbul
Turkey 17 January 10:16
EBRD announces time of discussing TAP loan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17 January 09:39