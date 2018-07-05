New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul railway station (PHOTO)

5 July 2018 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The work to lay six new switches has started at the Hajigabul railway station in Azerbaijan, the Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message July 5.

The work is being carried out as part of the overhaul of the 600-kilometer section of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The process of replacing switches at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway has been going on since September 2016. A special fabrication yard has been built at the Sangachal production base, where the assemblage of lower structures of railroad switches and new reinforced concrete slabs is carried out. The first such railroad switch was mounted on September 9, 2016.

“So far, 174 new railroad switches have been installed. Six switches will be replaced at the Hajigabul station, and this work will be carried out in stages,” the message said.

An additional agreement to the export contract for the second stage of reconstruction of the Azerbaijani railways was signed April 14, 2015 by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Czech Moravia Steel company.

The contract envisages material and technical supply and overhaul of 600 kilometers of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The project to overhaul the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway was launched in October 2015.

---

