French SUEZ Group reveals details of contract with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is planned to start the work under the agreement signed between Azerbaijan’s Azersu JSC and French SUEZ Group on water management and water loss in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city in the first quarter of 2019, SUEZ Group told Trend.

The duration of the agreement is 20 years, according to SUEZ Group.

The following work will be carried out under the contract: water distribution, consumer management, wastewater collection and treatment, said the company representative, adding that the focus will be on the quality and the continuity of the service.

As for the cost of the contract, the company said it is under discussion with the customer.

SUEZ Group said the agreement needs to be beneficial for both parties and in particular to the population. “It will bring 24-hour water service continuity; reduction of leaks on the network; extension of wastewater collection service; optimization of the operation of the wastewater treatment plant; sludge composting.”

“SUEZ Group said it would also like to participate in such projects in Azerbaijan as municipal solid waste, hazardous waste treatment, soils & grounds remediation, as we have already on-going projects under implementation.”

The company also talked about the significance of the cooperation with Azersu.

“The cooperation was fruitful, despite the economic difficulties: more than 2,000 Azersu employees trained in 2 years. We will now continue our cooperation with Azersu on training and know-how transfer but will also provide cutting-edge technological solutions to guarantee continuous drinking water supply, reduction of leaks and development of sanitation,” said SUEZ Group.

