Official reveals value of investments in Azerbaijan in 2003-2017 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

7 September 2018 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 09:51)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Investments in the Azerbaijani economy from all sources from 2003 to 2017 amounted to $236 billion, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov said.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan Competitiveness Forum held Sept. 7.

Eyyubov noted that half of this amount accounted for foreign investments.

He added that over the past 15 years, Azerbaijan’s real GDP grew 3.6 times, and the share of the private sector in GDP was 83.8 percent in 2017.

“Over the past 15 years, the average annual growth of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan’s economy was 8.1 percent,” he said. “In 2003-2017, the non-oil industry grew 2.6 times, agriculture grew 1.8 times, construction sector grew 4.9 times, trade grew 4.5 times, tourism increased 20.2 times, transportation grew 3.1 times and communications sector grew 14.5 times.”

Eyyubov added that the share of the non-oil sector in the employment structure in 2018 was more than 73 percent, while in 2003, this figure was 68 percent. During this period, the number of business entities in Azerbaijan increased 4.2 times, the number of legal entities grew 1.9 times, the number of small businesses grew twice, and the number of private entrepreneurs increased five times.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 14:03
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 13:18
Countries of Central, Western Europe may join SGC project
Oil&Gas 11:45
Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector reach $95B - minister
Oil&Gas 10:35
Over 91% of TAP pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 10:19
Latest
Israel's fiscal deficit reaches 2.5% of GDP
Israel 15:28
Azerbaijani mobile operator doubles number of 4G stations
ICT 15:24
China to increase export tax rebates on 397 products
China 15:17
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to use blockchain in agro-industrial sector
Kyrgyzstan 15:09
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Uzbekistan issues 9,000 e-visas, most account for Chinese
Uzbekistan 15:04
Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment
Arab World 15:03
Two main trends balancing each other in oil market
Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:44