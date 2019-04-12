Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park starts exporting power cables to Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park (STP) LLC has started exporting a big cargo of high-capacity power cables to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the company’s message.

Six tent semi-trailers with cargo are already on their way, according to the message. Also, under the contract, 77 tent semi-trailers containing reinforced and other types of cables worth $5 million will be sent to Kazakhstan.

The contract was concluded with Aktogay mining and processing plant, which is expanding its production.

By the end of the year, the STP will conclude additional 3 contracts with the Kazakh plant worth $7 million.

Export contracts have been also signed for the supply of cable products to Georgia and Kyrgyzstan.

STP produces high-voltage cables, designed for voltage of 220, 330 and 500 kilovolts. STP is the biggest company implementing new infrastructure projects in the electric power industry of Azerbaijan.

STP, on the basis of modern technologies, manufactures products of the electric power industry and mechanical engineering, in particular, a wide range of different types of cables, transformers, high-voltage equipment, hydroturbines, water pumps, electric motors, pipes and technical gases is produced.

