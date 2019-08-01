Volkswagen to produce 4 car models in Uzbekistan

1 August 2019 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek State Statistics Committee publishes changes in food prices for July
Economy 13:53
Prices in consumer market of Uzbekistan increases by 5.2%
Economy 13:01
German factories post weakest performance in seven years
Other News 12:24
Kyrgyzstan plans to borrow $100M from Uzbekistan
Economy 12:08
Uzbekistan purchases underground equipment from BelAZ
Economy 12:06
Uzbekistan may start production of world’s most expensive berries
Economy 11:26
Latest
Gas tariffs to be revised in Georgia
Oil&Gas 14:28
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika increases assets
Finance 14:18
Iran tire industry needs official foreign currency rate to increase production
Economy 14:17
Iran's GOGPC announces tender for purchase of equipment
Tenders 14:09
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 14:05
Azerbaijani minister discloses amount of funds allocated to increase salaries, pensions
Business 14:03
Congo says Rwanda has closed border near Goma
Other News 13:59
Uzbek State Statistics Committee publishes changes in food prices for July
Economy 13:53
Multilateral development banks funding of Kazakhstan nearly reaches $260M
Economy 13:46