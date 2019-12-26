Young farmers receiving lands in Azerbaijani districts

26 December 2019 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

As part of a project to support young farmers in 2019, Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) has allocated 51 hectares of land in 28 villages of the Lankaran district to 260 young farmers for the cultivation of lemons, Chairman of AKIA under the Ministry of Agriculture Mirza Aliyev said at a press conference Dec. 26 dedicated to the results of the year, Trend reports from the event.

Aliyev noted that restoration work was also carried out on 100 hectares of citrus orchards for 300 young farmers.

The chairman added that similar work was carried out in other Azerbaijani districts. So, for the development of tea growing in the Massalli district, 18 hectares in 5 villages were allocated to 90 young farmers, Aliyev said.

In the Sheki district, 30 hectares in 5 villages were allocated to 100 young farmers for the development of tobacco growing, the chairman noted.

For the development of viticulture in the Shamakhi district, 25 hectares were allocated to 100 young farmers in 7 villages, and restoration work was carried out on 30 hectares of vineyards for 300 young farmers, Aliyev added.

