Kazakhstan maintains positive dynamics of growth in export of non-energy raw materials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Despite the negative trends, Kazakhstan managed to maintain the positive dynamics of growth in the share of export of non-energy raw materials, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov said.

Sultanov was reporting to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the last year's results of the development of the trading system, Trend reports referring to the press-service of the president of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the president pointed out the importance of expanding the number of countries to which the Kazakh products can be sold and increasing their competitiveness.

The chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union has passed to Kazakhstan this year. In this context, the president instructed to pay special attention to the development of Eurasian integration, elimination of trade barriers, and ensuring freedom of movement of goods and services.

In the field of domestic trade, President Tokayev set before Sultanov the task of qualitatively accelerating the work on the creation of a national commodity distribution system, creating conditions for saturating the market with domestic products and the sustainable development of this sector.

The system must become the backbone of the Eurasian distribution network, which consists of a network of wholesale distribution centers in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia.

The president instructed the minister of trade and integration to take measures to strengthen Kazakhstan’s a trade and logistics potential in terms of expanding sales markets of domestic products and participating in cooperation projects within the Eurasian Economic Union and with third countries.