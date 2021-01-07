Azerbaijan to hold auction for state property

Business 7 January 2021 13:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to hold auction for state property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Property Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold an auction on February 2, 2021, Trend reports on Jan.7 referring to the service.

According to the data, 13 state property facilities (vehicles) will be put up for auction.

“Everyone can take part in the auctions. Also, those interested in the process can observe the progress of the auctions both in the Space for the provision of property services of the State Property Service, and online,” said the service.

“Those wishing to participate in the auctions on the official website of the Service (emlak.gov.az) or the privatization.az portal, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of the customer,” the service added.

On the day of the auction, by selecting the section "Electronic auction" on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az), it is possible to join the auction.

