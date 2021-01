BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

"Baku 24", "Kaspi AZ", "Matbuat Evi", "Golden Prince", "Global Advertisement", "Kaspi Co" LLC was liquidated, Trend reports on Jan. 13 with reference to the Vergiler (Taxes) online newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Creditors can submit their claims within two months to the address of state registration of companies: 1 Fikret Amirov Street, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan.