Azerbaijan discusses establishment of electric vehicle assembly plant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Managing Director of the Chinese BYD Europe Isbrand Ho, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with China and was interested in expanding cooperation with this country.

Meanwhile, information on Azerbaijan's economic priorities was provided, the use of "green" technologies and measures taken for the use of eco-friendly vehicles were discussed, and the prospects for partnership in this area were highlighted during the meeting. In addition, Chinese companies were invited to take advantage of the favorable business environment of Azerbaijan.

General Manager of BYD Europe talked about the directions of company's activities and existing partnership potential.

Furthermore, issues of setting up an enterprise in Azerbaijan for the assembly of electric buses, hybrid and electric vehicles were addressed.